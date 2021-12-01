Samsung Galaxy S21 FE was supposed to launch in the month of August, but it’s delayed due to the global chip shortage and various other reasons. Now a new leak from a very reliable tipster @OnLeaks suggests that Samsung may announce the toned-down variant of the Galaxy S21 this month, but the release might have to wait until January.
However, the tipster has no information about the exact date when Samsung will unveil the smartphone, nor does he give us the details about the release date. But if tipster Jon Prosser is to be believed, Samsung will announce the Galaxy S21 FE on January 4 with sales starting from January 11. Clearly, either Jon or @OnLeaks will be proven wrong.
It’s worth noting that @OnLeaks “can’t vouch this by 100%”, and while he’s one of the most reliable tipsters that we have today, you should take this leak with a pinch of salt.
Meanwhile, Samsung will announce its new flagship phone, the Galaxy S22 series in the month of January next year. The Galaxy S22 series will also face some competition from the OnePlus 10, particularly in China as the latter is also expected to release around the same time frame. Overall, January will be very interesting for us tech enthusiasts.
SAMSUNG GALAXY S21 FE RUMORED SPECS
Earlier rumors suggest the device will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset and 6GB or 8GB of RAM, with 128 GB and 256 GB of storage. It will support 4G LTE bands, 5G, Bluetooth 5.0, and NFC. It is also expected to have a 6.4 inch AMOLED screen, and a 32 MP punch-hole selfie camera. It reportedly has an in-display fingerprint reader and is 155.7×74.5×7.9mm in size, with an IP68 rating.
GALAXY S21 FE PRICING
As for the pricing, the 8GB/128GB variant is listed for EUR 920/GPB 776, which roughly translates to somewhere around $1,044 while the 8GB/256GB variant is listed for EUR 985/GBP 831, which roughly equals $1117.