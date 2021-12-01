Samsung Galaxy S21 FE was supposed to launch in the month of August, but it’s delayed due to the global chip shortage and various other reasons. Now a new leak from a very reliable tipster @OnLeaks suggests that Samsung may announce the toned-down variant of the Galaxy S21 this month, but the release might have to wait until January.

However, the tipster has no information about the exact date when Samsung will unveil the smartphone, nor does he give us the details about the release date. But if tipster Jon Prosser is to be believed, Samsung will announce the Galaxy S21 FE on January 4 with sales starting from January 11. Clearly, either Jon or @OnLeaks will be proven wrong.

It’s worth noting that @OnLeaks “can’t vouch this by 100%”, and while he’s one of the most reliable tipsters that we have today, you should take this leak with a pinch of salt.

Meanwhile, Samsung will announce its new flagship phone, the Galaxy S22 series in the month of January next year. The Galaxy S22 series will also face some competition from the OnePlus 10, particularly in China as the latter is also expected to release around the same time frame. Overall, January will be very interesting for us tech enthusiasts.