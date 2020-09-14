Samsung Galaxy S21 camera details have just leaked online

Samsung Galaxy S21 (or whatever the company ends up calling it) is going to be a successor to the Galaxy S20, which was launched in the month of March this year. Rumor has it that Samsung is making some big changes in the Galaxy S21 series, including completely ditching the Snapdragon 875 in favor of its own Exynos 1000. Apart from that, the camera setup in the Galaxy S21 will reportedly be quite different from its predecessor.

According to a Korean news portal The Elec, the S21 will have a quad-camera setup at the rear, just like its predecessor. However, the S21 will have two telephoto cameras as opposed to the S20, which has one telephoto. To be more specific, the S20 will have a 12 MP ultra-wide-angle, 180 MP wide-angle, 10 MP 3x optical zoom telephoto, and more than 5x optical zoom periscope-type telephoto. If the Korean news outlet is to be believed, Samsung has added the 3x optical zoom telephoto in place of the ToF module that we can found in the Galaxy S20. The S20 successor will reportedly have a 40MP selfie camera. Another difference between the S20 and S21 will be the inclusion of S Pen. Samsung will reportedly bundle an S Pen with the top model of the Galaxy S21.

According to previous rumors, the Samsung Galaxy S21 will have a 3880mAh Battery manufactured by Ningde Amperex Technology Limited, a well-known Chinese battery OEM. This is slightly down from the 4,000 mAh in the Samsung Galaxy S20. The Samsung Galaxy S21+, on the other hand, will have a 4,660 mAh, up from 4,500 in the Samsung Galaxy S21+.

There are a lot of things that we still don’t know about Samsung’s upcoming flagship smartphone but as we approach the end of 2020, we’ll know more and more about the S21 series. Rest assured, we’ll keep you updated with everything S21.