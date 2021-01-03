Samsung received a lot of criticism for not including Qualcomm’s chipset in all of their flagship Galaxy devices, the reason being the fact that Exynos-powered flagship Galaxy phones didn’t match the performance of its Snapdragon variant, though the company never gave up on the development of its own Exynos chipset. And now after all these years, Samsung’s hard work in developing its own chipset seems to be paying off.

Two months ago, we reported Exynos 2100-powered Galaxy S21 did better in the Geekbench benchmark testing than the model that’s powered by the Snapdragon 880 processor. Apart from that, the Exynos 2100 will have up to 35% better battery life than the Exynos-powered S20, which is a huge improvement. On the other hand, the Snapdragon 888-powered S21 will have 15% better battery life than the SD865+-powered S20, according to tipster @TheGalox_.

If these numbers are to be believed, the Exynos 2100 is a lot better than its predecessors in almost every aspect, and this definitely good news for consumers. Leading smartphone manufacturers like Vivo, Oppo, Xiaomi are said to be adopting the Exynos chipset next year, which indicates that these numbers aren’t lying.

Unfortunately, the Exynos 2100-powered Galaxy S21 is unlikely to be available in all parts of the world. If you’re based in the USA, chances are you’re going to pick the S21 that’s powered by Snapdragon 888 as the Exynos variant is unlikely to be available in the country.

If you’re to choose between Snapdragon 888 and Exynos 2100, which one will you choose? Let’s know in the comments below.