Samsung’s most anticipated smartphone, the Galaxy S20 series has been announced and the trio will hit the market within a few days. To be more specific, Samsung will start shipping the Galaxy S20 series from March 6. However, if you’re not interested in upgrading your smartphone to the newly introduced Galaxy 20 device and yet want to make your current smartphone appear like the Galaxy S20, you can download the stock wallpapers of the Galaxy S20 series.

SAMSUNG GALAXY S20

The Galaxy s20 5G features a 6.2-inch WQHD+ Dynamic AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The smartphone is powered by the Exynos 990 and Snapdragon 865, depending on the region. Further, the smartphone packs a 12MP wide-angle lens, a 64MP telephoto lens, and a 12MP ultra-wide sensor at the back, and a 10MP unit at the front. The back cameras have support for 3x optical zoom and 8K video recording, while the front camera will be able to record 4K at 60fps. Other specs include a 4,000mAh battery, Dolby Atmos Stereo Speakers by AKG and IP68 certification.

SAMSUNG GALAXY S20+

Talking about the Galaxy S20+ 5G, it features a slightly larger 6.7-inch WQHD+ Dynamic AMOLED with the same 20:9 aspect ratio. It’ll feature a 12MP wide-angle camera, a 64MP telephoto lens, and a 12MP ultra-wide camera at the back, and a 10MP selfie snapper at the front. The back cameras have support for 3x optical zoom and 8K video recording, while the front camera will be able to record 4K at 60fps. It will pack a 4,500mAh battery, and that’s 500mAh more than what Galaxy S20 offers. Other specs include Dolby Atmos Stereo Speakers by AKG and IP68 certification.

SAMSUNG GALAXY S20 ULTRA

Galaxy S20 Ultra will be the most premium Galaxy S20. The smartphone 6.9-inch WQHD+ Dynamic AMOLED display with an aspect ratio of 20:9. Like the S20 and S20+, the S20 Ultra will have a 120Hz display. Also, the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra packs a 108MP wide-angle camera, a 48MP telephoto camera, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, and a ToF sensor. The rear cameras of Galaxy S20 Ultra will be able to record 8K videos, while the front camera will record 4K at 60fps. Other specs include a 5,000mAh battery, Dolby Atmos Stereo Speakers by AKG and IP68 certification.

If you’re planning to purchase the Galaxy S20 series., which model are you planning to buy and why? Let us know in the comments below.

