While very few manufacturers have been able to deliver an all-screen experience, companies that settled with a notch or a punch-hole camera cutout found out ways to either use the cutout to a good advantage or hide it by using clever wallpapers. Energy Ring Battery Indicator is an app that has chose to do the former.

Developed by IJP, Energy Ring Battery Indicator app initially made for the Samsung Galaxy S10 series and Note 10 series. And now, the app is now available for the recently launched Samsung Galaxy S20 series of smartphones.

Battery Ring Indicator app can use the punch hole camera cutout to a good advantage by turning the cutout into a battery indicator. Once you install the app on your Galaxy S20 smartphone and complete the setup, it will place a ring, which is a battery level indicator, around the camera hole. The app also offers great customizability — you can change the thickness of the ring, choose a charging animation from a variety of animations, and more.

You can download the Energy Ring app for the Galaxy S20 series from the below link, or you can download and install the app from here.