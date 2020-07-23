More details on the Samsung Galaxy S20 Lite have just leaked

Samsung is rumored to be working on Galaxy S20 Fan Edition, which might officially be called Galaxy S20 Lite, a toned-down version of the Galaxy S20. And now, courtesy of a report published by Galaxyclub, we have some key details about the smartphone.

According to sources close to Galaxyclub, the Lite version of the S20 will pack 4500 mAh battery, similar to the Galaxy S20+. In Europe, the smartphone will be available in four different colors — red, white, green, and orange versions. The report also claims that the S20 Lite will have a 12-megapixel main lens and an 8MP zoom lens.

The Galaxy S20 Lite is going to be powered by the Snapdragon 865 processor, which also powers the original S20. The display of the Galaxy S20 Lite is also expected to be as smooth as that of the original S20, as the former also features a display that has a screen refresh rate of 120Hz. Much like the original Galaxy S20, the S20 Lite will have a 3.3mm hole to house the front-facing camera. The smartphone is IP68-rated and that means the S20 Lite can withstand dust, dirt, and sand, and are resistant to submersion up to a maximum depth of 1.5m underwater for up to thirty minutes.

Previous rumors suggested that the new S20 Lite will be available both in 4G and 5G. It’s also being said that the smartphone will have at least 128GB of internal storage capacity and will be powered by Android 10-based OneUI 2.5, which will also come pre-installed in Samsung Galaxy Note20. The price of the upcoming Galaxy S20 Lite will be very similar to the last year’s S10 Lite, which means we can expect it to be somewhere around $700.

According to Ice Universe, the smartphone will officially launch sometime in Q4, 2020, which is what we also reported a few days ago.