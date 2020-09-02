While the COVID-19 pandemic hit the smartphone supply chains hard, the year 2020 so far has seen many exciting smartphones, which include Galaxy Z Fold 2, Motorola RAZR to name a few. The rest of 2020 will also see many exciting new smartphones from companies like Samsung and while the South Korean manufacture won’t release any new flagship smartphones this year, a toned-down version of the Galaxy S20 called Galaxy S20 FE is officially confirmed by the company. Now, it seems that Samsung is quite close to releasing the S20 Fan Edition(or S20 FE) as the smartphone has recently surfaced on the Bluetooth SIG certification site.

Both the 5G and the LTE variants of the Galaxy S20 Fan Edition have appeared in Bluetooth SIG’s database. Three models, Galaxy S20 FE, Galaxy S20 FE UW, and the Galaxy S20 FE 5G have been spotted and in case you’re wondering, the UW moniker means that the model will feature mmWave 5G network compatibility for Verizon’s network(via SamMobile).

The Galaxy S20 FE is going to be powered by the Snapdragon 865 processor(or Exynos 990), which also powers the original S20. The display of the S20 FE is also expected to be as smooth as that of the original S20, as the former also features a display that has a screen refresh rate of 120Hz. Much like the original Galaxy S20, the S20 FE will have a 3.3mm hole to house the front-facing camera. The smartphone is IP68-rated and that means the smartphone can withstand dust, dirt, and sand, and are resistant to submersion up to a maximum depth of 1.5m underwater for up to thirty minutes.

Previous rumors suggested that the smartphone will have at least 128GB of internal storage capacity and will be powered by Android 10-based OneUI 2.5, which will also come pre-installed in Samsung Galaxy Note20.

The Galaxy S20 FE is rumored to cost around $750 and launch in October 2020.