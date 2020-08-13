Samsung is currently working on a toned-down version of the Galaxy S20, which is internally being called Galaxy S20 Fan Edition, and it seems that the South Korean manufacturer is quite close to releasing the smartphone.

A Samsung smartphone with model number SM-G780F, which is the model number of the global variant of the S20 Fan Edition, has recently been spotted on GeekBench, hinting that launch could be just around the corner. Beyond that, the GeekBench listing also gives us an insight into the specifications of the smartphone.

The GeekBench listing suggests that the Global variant of the S20 Fan Edition will be powered by Exynos 990, which also powers the original S20 lineup(except in the USA, China, Korea), and will have 8GB of RAM. However, it’s not clear whether or not there will be another variant for those who want more RAM. It’s also worth noting that like the original S20, the global variant and the US variant of the S20 Fan Edition will pack different processor — the global variant is likely to be powered by the Exynos 990, as suggested by the GeekBench listing, while the model that will be released in the USA, China, and Korea is said to be powered by Snapdragon 865.

Talking about the GeekBench scores, the S20 Fan Edition managed to score a single-core score of 588 and a multi-core score of 2448.

The camera cluster is expected to include a 32MP selfie camera, 12 MP main camera, 12 MP wide-angle camera and 8 MP telephoto lens with 3x zoom. The smartphone is expected to run Android 10 with a One UI 2.5 skin and is said to pack a 4500 mAh battery. Other features might include 128 GB UFS 3.0 storage with microSD card expansion, punch hole Infinity-O camera, and in-display fingerprint reader.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition is expected to release in the month of October.

via Yogendra Yadav