Samsung has already started to roll out the Android 11-based OneUI 3.0 update to S10 smartphones, though the update is rolling out in a phased manner. And today, S10 users in India are starting to get the Android 11 update, as first spotted by Piunikaweb.

The OneUI 3.0 update weighs 2 GB for those running OneUI 2.5 on their S10, but for those running the OneUI 3.0 beta, the update size is just under 200 MB.

The OneUI 3.0 update includes visual changes to some of the first-party apps such as Contacts, Phone, Gallery. Apart from that, the update also adds the ability to double-tap to turn off the screen, additional camera filters, and more. Android December 2020 security patch is also another important feature that you get in the latest version of the OneUI 3.0. You can know more about the latest OneUI update here.

Apart from Galaxy S10, the Android 11 update will also be available for some of Samsung’s mid-range smartphones. Meanwhile, you can check the update manually on your Galaxy S10 by going to Settings> Software update.

If you’re based in India and using an S10, let’s know if you got the update.