After making the January 2022 security patch available for Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 FE, Galaxy Z Flip3, Note20, Samsung is pushing the latest Android security update to Galaxy S10 smartphones. The update is currently available for users in Germany. However, the update will also be available in other parts of the world in the coming days.

Apart from the January 2022 security patch, the update might also include bug fixes and performance improvements. However, you won’t find any new features in it, which is expected from a firmware update. The security patch is available via firmware updates, carrying version number G97xFXXUEGVA4.

Apart from the Galaxy S10, the January 2022 security patch will also be available for a bunch of flagship Galaxy phones, including Galaxy Note20, S20, Galaxy Z Fold 3, Z Fold 2, S20 FE 5G, and more. The update will also be available for supported mid-range and entry-level Galaxy phones.

Meanwhile, Galaxy S10 users in Europe can check for the update manually by navigating to Settings> Software update.

via SamMobile