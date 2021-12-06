After releasing the December 2021 security patches to the Galaxy Z Flip 5G, Samsung is now making it available for the international variants of the Galaxy S10 via a firmware update. The update is currently rolling out to Galaxy S10 users in select markets in Europe, but we’re expecting it to become available in other parts of the world very soon.

As for what’s new in the firmware update G97xFXXSEFUL1, besides the December patch, the update could also include device stability improvements and general bug fixes.

Samsung will push the latest security patch to all its supported Galaxy smartphones in the coming days, including entry-level, mid-range, and premium devices. Samsung is currently beta testing the One UI 4.0 update with S10 and a couple of other Galaxy handsets, and the stable version is expected to be available later this month or early January.

Meanwhile, Galaxy S10 users in Europe can check for the update manually by navigating to Settings> Software update.

via SamMobile