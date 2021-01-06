Samsung’s Android 11-based OneUI 3.0 update is gradually rolling out to more and more Galaxy flagship smartphones, the S20 is the latest to get the update. However, the update is currently available for S10 5G and S10e handsets for users in Switzerland, but we’re expecting it to become available to S10 and S10+ very soon.

However, if you’re one of those who enrolled in the Galaxy S10 One UI 3.0 beta program, the OneUI 3.0 stable update might not immediately be available for you(via SamMobile). So, if you’re a beta tester, you should wait a week or two to get the stable OneUI 3.0 update.

The OneUI 3.0 update includes visual changes to some of the first-party apps such as Contacts, Phone, Gallery. Apart from that, the update also adds the ability to double-tap to turn off the screen, additional camera filters, and more. Android December 2020 security patch is also another important feature that you get in the latest version of the OneUI 3.0. You can know more about the latest OneUI update here.

Apart from Galaxy S10, the Android 11 update will also be available for some of Samsung’s mid-range smartphones. Meanwhile, you can check the update manually on your Galaxy S10 5G / S10e by going to Settings> Software update.