Samsung announced its much-awaited flagship smartphones Galaxy Note20 and Note20 Ultra at itsÂ Unpacked event that took place the day before yesterday. While the open sales of the Galaxy Note20 series are yet to go live, Samsung’s flagship duo are receiving their first software update. Weirdly enough, the update changelog only mentions Android August 2020 security patch and no bug fixes and performance improvements. In other words, it’s not clear whether or not the update includes bug fixes and performance improvements.

Since Samsung hasn’t started shipping its Galaxy Note20 series, it’s likely that the update will be available out of the box. The update carries version no. N986BXXU1ATH3 / N986BOXMU1ATH3 / N986BXXU1ATH3 and weighs 500MB.

Both the Note20 and Note20 Ultra will receive three major Android updates, meaning the upcoming Android 11, Android 12, and Android 13 will be available for the duo. This is definitely good news for all those who are planning to upgrade to Samsung’s latest Galaxy Note device.

Pricing for the Note20 starts at $999.99 and Note20 Ultra starts at $1,299.99. Consumers can get a Note20 for $9.73 a month or a Note20 Ultra for $18.07 a month with eligible trade-in valued up to $650 on Samsung.com.

Buy Galaxy Note20 and Note20 Ultra from Microsoft StoreÂ |Â Buy Galaxy Note20 and Note20 Ultra from Samsung

viaÂ SamMobile