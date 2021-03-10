Galaxy Note20 gets Android March 2021 security update with the latest firmware update

Samsung recently started rolling out the Android March 2021 security patch to Galaxy Fold, Galaxy S20, Galaxy A8 smartphones. And now, the company is making the latest security update available for the Galaxy Note20 series — the regular Note20 and the Note20 Ultra.

The March security update is included in the latest firmware update, which weighs in at 166.16MB. The firmware update carries a version number N98xBXXS1DUC1 and is currently available in the European markets, but we expect Samsung to make it available for Note20 users in other parts of the world.

The Galaxy Note20 is currently running the OneUI 3.0 update, and we’re willing to bet that the Note20 series will be the next Samsung flagship phone to receive the latest version of OneUI. Meanwhile, Samsung has made the update latest version of OneUI 3.1 available for Galaxy Z Fold 2, Note10, S20.

Meanwhile, Galaxy Note20 users in Europe can check for the update manually by navigating to Settings >> Software update. If you don’t see the update, you should wait a few more days to get it.

via SamMobile