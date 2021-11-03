After releasing the November 2021 security patches to the Galaxy S21, S20, S10, S9, S9 Plus, and Galaxy A32 smartphones, Samsung is now making it available for the Galaxy Note20 users via firmware update. The update is currently rolling out to Galaxy Note20 users in the UK, but we’re expecting it to become available in other parts of the world very soon.

As for what’s new in the firmware update N98xxXXS3DUJ6, besides the November patch, the update could also include device stability improvements and general bug fixes.

Samsung will push the latest security patch to all its supported Galaxy smartphones in the coming days, including entry-level, mid-range, and premium devices. Samsung is currently beta testing the One UI 4.0 update, and it’s expected to be available by the end of December.

Meanwhile, Galaxy Note20 users in the UK can check for the update manually by navigating to Settings> Software update.

