Samsung has earned a reputation for delivering security updates on time. The company has once again started to push the February 2022 security patch well before the end of January. The Note20 becomes the first Galaxy phone to get the latest February 2022 security update, but the update appears to be limited to Europe at this moment.

Samsung is yet to reveal which security vulnerabilities the company fixed in the February security update. Apart from that, the latest update may also include performance improvements and general bug fixes. As you’d expect from a firmware update, it includes no new features.

The firmware update carries a firmware version number N98xxXXU3EVA9 and will soon be available to users beyond Europe.

The February 2022 security patch will also be available for other supported flagship Galaxy smartphones. The mid-rangers and the entry-level ones will also get the update in the coming few days.

Meanwhile, Galaxy Note20 users in Europe can check for the update manually by navigating to Settings> Software update.

via SamMobile