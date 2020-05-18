Just like the previous years, Samsung will have bi-annual flagship releases in 2020. The South Korean company released flagship S20 series and is now in the process of releasing yet another flagship series, Galaxy Note20. And as is the case with most of its previous flagships, details about the Galaxy Note20+ and Note20 have already leaked online, giving us key details about the upcoming flagship Galaxy smartphones.

The latest information that we have is about the battery and the camera of the Note20+. According to Galaxy Club, Samsung Galaxy Note20+ will pack a 4,500mAh battery — that’s 200mAh more than last year’s Note10+. The Galaxy S20+ also packs a 4,500mAh battery. Galaxy Note20, on the other hand, could settle on a 4,000mAh battery.

Talking about the camera, the Galaxy Note20+ will feature a 108MP main camera. However, it’s not clear whether Samsung will use the exact same 108MP sensor that is found in the S20 Ultra. Beyond that, sources claim that the Galaxy Note20+ won’t get the periscope zoom camera that can be found in the S20 Ultra. Instead, the Note20+ will rely on a 68MP hybrid zoom sensor, found in the Galaxy S20/S20+(via GSMArena).

According to previous rumors, the Samsung Galaxy Note20 series could be the first smartphone to use Qualcomm’s new 3D Sonic Max fingerprint reading technology, which creates a sensing area 17x larger than before, covering 20mm x 30mm (a typical reader is only 4mm x 9mm). The smartphone is confirmed to feature a 6.87-inches 120Hz LTPO display, while the Note20 will feature a display with a 60Hz screen refresh rate.

Apart from these pieces of information, we currently don’t know much to share about the Note20 series at this moment, but as we approach the release date, we’ll certainly come across more leaks.