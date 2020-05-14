After a successful release of the Galaxy S20 series, Samsung is working on its upcoming flagship, Galaxy Note 20 and Note20+. And was the case with previous flagship Samsung phones, details about the upcoming Note20 series have started surfacing online much before the release date.

And now, like almost every other day, we have some information about the upcoming Note20 series. According to Ross Young, who leaked some key pieces of information about the screen of the upcoming Note series just a few days ago, Samsung Galaxy Note20 series could be the first smartphone to use Qualcomm’s new 3D Sonic Max fingerprint reading technology, which creates a sensing area 17x larger than before, covering 20mm x 30mm (a typical reader is only 4mm x 9mm)(via GSMArena).

Ross Young previously confirmed that only the Galaxy Note20+ will be equipped with the 120Hz LTPO display technology, while the Note20 will feature a display with a 60Hz screen refresh rate.

Previous rumors suggested 6.87-inches display with a screen resolution of 3096 x 1444. Sources also claim that the Galaxy Note20 series will consist of two different handsets and not three, as opposed to the S20 series.

Apart from these pieces of information, we currently don’t know much to share about the Note20 series at this moment, but as we approach the release date, we’ll certainly come across more leaks.

Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy Note20 series in the month of August this year.