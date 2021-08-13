Samsung is now pushing the August 2021 firmware update to one of its old budget flagship Galaxy phones, the Galaxy Note10 Lite.

The update carries a firmware version number N770FXXS8EUG3 and adds no new features except the latest security patch. The August update claims to have patched as many as 40 privacy and security-related vulnerabilities.

The update, however, is currently available for the Galaxy Note 10 Lite smartphones for users in Brazil, but we expect the update to become available in other parts of the world in the coming days.

The August 2021 security patch is already available to some of Samsung’s premium flagship smartphones, including Galaxy Z Flip, Galaxy S21, and S20, S20 FE, S10, S10 Lite, Galaxy Fold 5G smartphones. Apart from these flagship smartphones, Samsung will also make the August update available for mid-range smartphones like Galaxy A52, A72, A8.

Meanwhile, Galaxy Note10 Lite users in Brazil can check the update manually by navigating to Settings> Software update.

via SamMobile