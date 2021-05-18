After pushing the May 2021 firmware update to many of its flagship smartphones, Samsung is now making the update available for one of its old flagship Galaxy phones, the Galaxy Note10.

The update carries a firmware version number N97xxXXU7FUE3 and adds the Android May 2021 security patch alongside improvements to the camera performance and QuickShare. Samsung claims that the new update will improve the file sharing experience between two Galaxy devices.

The update, however, is currently available for the Galaxy Note 10, and Galaxy Note 10+ / Note 10+ 5G smartphones for users in Europe. But we expect the update to become available in other parts of the world in the coming days.

The May 2021 security patch is already available to some of Samsung’s premium flagship smartphones, including Galaxy Fold, Galaxy Z Fold 2, Galaxy S21, S20, and S10.

Meanwhile, Galaxy Note10 users in Europe can check the update manually by navigating to Settings> Software update.

via SamMobile