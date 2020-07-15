Galaxy Note 20 Ultra gets Indonesian Telecom certification

Samsung is expected to announce the Galaxy Note 20 series next month but almost everything about it has been leaked online. Now, as we are getting closer to the launch, the device has been getting approvals from regulatory authorities around the world.

Today, MySmartPrice spotted the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra on the Indonesian Telecom certification website. According to the listing, the device will carry the model number SM-985F. Unfortunately, the listing doesn’t reveal much about the device.

Previous rumours suggest that the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra will come with Samsung’s own Exynos SoC along with Snapdragon SoC. Apart from that, it will have 6 GB of RAM and up to 512 GB of storage.