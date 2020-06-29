As was the case with all the previous Samsung flagships over the last couple of years, the South Korean company is also rumored to be planning to launch a “Lite” version of last year’s Galaxy Fold. And while a “Lite” version would mean a more attractive price and that might eventually convince more people to buy foldable smartphones.

While the Galaxy Fold Lite is an excellent idea, consumers might have to wait for almost a year to get a taste of Samsung’s toned-down version of the original Galaxy Fold. According to a report out of South Korea, Samsung Galaxy Fold Lite, which is rumored to cost $900, is going to get a launch in 2021(via SamMobile). The report rejects earlier rumors that suggested an August release date for Galaxy Fold Lite, Galaxy Fold 2, and Galaxy Note20 series.

We haven’t heard anything from the Samsung officials about the release date of the Samsung Galaxy Fold Lite, so we can’t decide between the previous rumors and the latest report that’s coming out of South Korea. For now, it looks like we’ll have to wait until August 5, when Samsung is confirmed to hold an event to launch Galaxy Fold 2 and Galaxy Note20 series.

As for the specifications of the Galaxy Fold Lite, rumor has it that the Galaxy Fold Lite will offer 256GB storage and will be available in two color options — Mirror Black and Mirror Purple. The foldable device could be powered by Snapdragon 865 and will support 4G networks. On the outer side, the device will feature a smaller display as compared to the original Galaxy Fold. Further, the foldable smartphone will be made out of Aluminum and Glass on the outside.