After Galaxy Note10, Note20, S10, S20, and S20 FE, Samsung’s first foldable that is Galaxy Fold is getting the OneUI 3.0 update. The update is currently available to select countries, including France, Switzerland, the UK, and the UAE. The update is available on both the LTE and 5G variants of the Galaxy Fold.

However, it’s not clear when the OneUI 3.0 update will be available in other parts of the world, though since Samsung has finally started to roll out the update for users, it shouldn’t take very long for the company to make the update available for every Galaxy Fold user.

The OneUI 3.0 update includes visual changes to some of the first-party apps such as Contacts, Phone, Gallery. Apart from that, the update also adds the ability to double-tap to turn off the screen, additional camera filters, and more. Android January 2021 security patch is also another important feature that you get in the update. You can know more about the latest OneUI update here.

Apart from Galaxy Fold, the Android 11 update will also be available for some of Samsung’s mid-range smartphones. Meanwhile, you can check the update manually on your Verizon-branded Note10 Plus smartphone by going to Settings> Software update.

via SamMobile