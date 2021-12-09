After releasing the December 2021 security patches to the Galaxy S10 and Z Flip 5G, Samsung is now making it available for the Galaxy Fold and Galaxy Fold 5G via a firmware update. The update is currently rolling out to Galaxy Fold users in France, but we’re expecting it to become available in other parts of the world very soon.

The security patch for the Galaxy Fold comes with a firmware version number F900FXXS6FUK6, while the 5G variant is getting F907BXXS6FUK6. As for what’s new in the firmware update, besides the December patch, the update could also include device stability improvements and general bug fixes.

Samsung will push the latest security patch to all its supported Galaxy smartphones in the coming days, including entry-level, mid-range, and premium devices. Samsung is currently beta testing the One UI 4.0 update with a couple of Galaxy handsets, and we’re expecting the company to open the beta program for Galaxy Fold users.

Meanwhile, Galaxy Fold users in Europe can check for the update manually by navigating to Settings> Software update.

via SamMobile