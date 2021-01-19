Galaxy Buds Pro truly wireless earbuds receiving their first update

On January 14, Samsung announced Galaxy Buds Pro truly wireless earbuds in select markets. And after a few days of their release, Samsung is now pushing an important update to the buds.

The update is a small one, but it includes some noteworthy changes that Buds Pro owners will love. The update includes hearing enhancements features, Left/Right sound balance adjustment, improved Bixby voice wake-up response, improved system stability and reliability. All these features are available in the latest update that weighs in at just 2.20 MB.

Since the size of the update is small, you need not worry about a reliable Wi-Fi connection and can download the update using your mobile data. Another advantage of a small update is that it’ll take just a few seconds to install.

The Galaxy Buds Pro is compatible with all Bluetooth devices and can last up to 5 hours on a single charge. With an 11-mm woofer and 6.5-mm tweeter built into each earbud, you can enjoy great sound. And with the latest update installed, the overall experience should get better.

You can buy the Galaxy Buds Pro from the below link.

via SamsungRydah