Samsung is all set to hold a special event next month for its upcoming flagship Galaxy S20 series of smartphones. In the event, the company is also expected to release the much-awaited Galaxy Buds successor, which will be called Galaxy Buds+. However, while the new Galaxy Buds+ earbuds will be better than its predecessor, you might want to skip it.

According to the famous leaker Ice Universe, Samsung’s Galaxy Buds+ earbuds won’t come with active noise cancellation, meaning it won’t produce desirable results when you’re in the crowd or traveling. This also makes Samsung’s upcoming earbuds inferior to Apple’s AirPods Pro, which comes with the Active Noise Cancellation feature.

Galaxy Buds+ does not have noise reduction, but it improves battery life, sound quality and fast charging. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) January 6, 2020

On the bright side, however, The Galaxy Buds+ will offer improved sound quality, improved design, fast charging, and better battery life. Whether it’ll be better than the AirPods Pro in these areas only time will tell.

The information about the price is also not known at this moment, but we expect the price to be under $150.

Will you buy Samsung’s Galaxy Buds+ without the Active Noise Cancellation feature? Let us know in the comments below.