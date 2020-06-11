With the expansion of Swift Pair support to the Samsung Galaxy Buds, you may be tempted to use your Buds with your PC.

The Buds actually work pretty well with your PC, for example pausing your Spotify music when you tap on the control pad.

You will however also notice that there is no way to manage your Buds from the PC, for example switching the Equalizer settings, with the Galaxy Wear app sadly missing on PC.

It is this exact need which developer Tim Schneeberger addressed, with his very stylish unofficial Galaxy Buds Manager app.

The app features:

Display detailed sensor statistics on the dashboard, this includes: Voltage and Current of the in-built ADC (Analog-to-Digital Converter) of both Earbuds Temperature of both Earbuds More precise battery percentage (instead of steps of 5)

Perform a self-test with all onboard components

Display various (debug) information, including: Hardware Revision (Touch) Firmware Version Bluetooth Addresses of both Earbuds Serial Numbers of both Earbuds Firmware Build Info (Compile Date, Developer Name) Battery Type

Other sensor data

Equalizer: unlock ‘Optimize for Dolby’ feature

Touchpad: Combine Volume Up/Down with other options

The app needs .NET Framework 4.7.2 and does not currently support the Samsung Galaxy Buds+. It does not support installing firmware, but for that, you can download the official Galaxy Buds Manager app, which does that and only that.

The app is open-source and can be downloaded from GitHub here.

via XDA-Dev