Back in March, we found mentions of Galaxy Buds 2 during a teardown of the latest version of the Samsung Galaxy Wearable app. But mow, we came to know about some other exciting information about the earbuds, courtesy of Galaxy Club.

The website has given us some information about the color options that Galaxy Buds 2 will be available in. According to the website, the upcoming Samsung earbuds will be available in at least four color options, including black, white, purple, and green. Beyond color options, we don’t know much about the earbuds at this point in time. In other words, we still don’t know key details such as specs, the release date of the product.

While we don’t know much about the specs of the upcoming earbuds, we expect it to be better than the Galaxy Buds+. One of the biggest criticisms that the Buds+ attracted was that it lacks ANC. They don’t offer passive noise cancellation either. It’ll be interesting to see whether all of these features become available in the Galaxy Buds 2.

That said, it’s being said that the Buds 2 will succeed the Galaxy Buds+ and while we’ve heard anything from the horse’s mouth, rumor has it that Samsung will launch the earbuds in the month of July or August. Meanwhile, you can comment below if you’re looking forward to the launch of the Galaxy Buds 2.