According to a report published by news outlet ETNews, Samsung is considering not including a charger with some of its future smartphones. The report, though, failed to confirm the timing, neither did the report give us any details about the handsets that won’t have a charger in the box.

While we don’t know exactly which handsets won’t have a power adapter in the box, it’s likely that the change will first reflect on the company’s flagship tier smartphones — Galaxy S-series, and Galaxy Note series. If Samsung ends up persuing this, the company will surely manage to cut the production cost, but whether it passes the benefit to the consumers or not will be interesting to see.

Samsung is not the first company that is planning to remove the charger from its future smartphones. Apple is reportedly pursuing a similar move and if rumors are to be believed, the next-gen iPhone 12 won’t come with Earpods and power adapter in the box, meaning you’ll have to buy these separately from Apple.

While we haven’t heard anything about these reports neither from Samsung nor from Apple, this will clearly set an example and we’ll see many smartphone manufacturers following the same path. Either way, if this ever becomes a reality, smartphone manufacturers will be kind enough to sell power adapters separately(pun intended).

How many of you want to see a future where a power adapter is no longer included in the box. Tell us your opinion in the comments below.