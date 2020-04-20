Full Yammer experience now available right inside Microsoft Teams

Microsoft today announced the release of new Yammer app called “Communities” for Microsoft Teams. This new app brings full Yammer experience right inside Microsoft Teams. Instead of switching to a different app to access Yammer, users can now access it with a single click inside Teams.

Yammer app in Teams can be used for the following:

The Yammer app enables leaders and communicators to share a poll or question at scale, and instantly notify people of important news by sharing an announcement targeted to the entire organization or specific communities. And the app offers easy visibility into the reach and impact of those communications, too.

The familiar social experiences of Yammer make it easy to discover valuable conversations, ask questions, loop in experts with at-mentions, and mark best answers.

Leaders can use live events in Yammer to broadcast company-wide, town hall– style meetings with video, interactive conversation, and Q&A sessions to share vision, drive culture, and engage employees.

Microsoft Teams admins and users can install the Yammer “Communities” app from the Teams App store. And it is available on Teams desktop and web clients only. They can also pin the app to the Teams app bar on the left. In the future, Microsoft has plans to unify notifications and search and bringing the Yammer app to Teams mobile.

Source: Microsoft