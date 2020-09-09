Full Xbox Series S specs revealed: a cheap generational leap

Xbox has revealed the full description of Xbox Series S specs.

In a video breaking down the Xbox Series S specs, Microsoft confirmed the long-leaked specs sheet that many have been sharing around.

Firstly, the budget-focused next-gen console will include the exact same 8-core, 16-thread AMD Zen 2 processor that’s inside the more powerful Xbox Series X. This will allow the console to deliver 4x the processing power of an Xbox One through CPU performance alone.

As for the Xbox Series S GPU, Microsoft refuses to mention the Teraflop count of its graphics processor, a hardware component that was previously reported to be a 4TF Navi 2X GPU. Microsoft does state that the console delivers “approximately 3x the GPU performance of Xbox One and was designed to play games at 1440p at 60 frames per second, with support for up to 120fps.”

As for the Xbox Series S RAM, Microsoft confirmed that the console does include 10GB GDDR6 RAM that will allow the console to support Quick Resume, a feature that keeps a number of games in memory to switch between as you like.

The Xbox Series S specs also reveal that the console has a 512GB SSD with support for the expendable Seagate storage cards as well as a USB slot to play Xbox One games from an external HDD. All next-gen games require an SSD to run.

Of course, the Xbox Series S also supports hardware accelerated ray-tracing making the console by far the cheapest hardware that can run raytracing at the time of writing.

The Xbox Series S price is currently $299.99 or £249.99. Pre-orders start on September 22nd with the console releasing on November 10th.