A poster published Sony’s official product video for the Sony WF-1000XM4 which has revealed all the features of the truly wireless headphones.

The video confirms the following specs and features:

Noise cancellation via dual microphones and the V1 processor.

beam-forming microphones for voice calls.

A bone-conducting sensor

automatic wind noise suppression

Ambient sound mode

Speak to chat to turn of ANC when you speak.

improved audio due to new driver units.

Hi-Res Audio certification

LDAC streaming

Support for DSEE Extreme

Support for 360 Reality Audio

Location-based profiles

Support for Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

8 hrs battery life with ANC, 12 hrs without.

16 hrs battery life in the case with ANC.

Qi wireless charging and USB-C.

5-minute charge for 60 minutes of playback time

IPX4 water resistance rating.

The headphones are expected to cost around t €279 in Europe.

The feature list compares very well with the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro and the AirPods Pro, justifying the rather high price. They are expected to be announced in the very near future, around June 2021.

See the video below:

Sony WF-1000XM4 FAQ

Sony WF-1000XM4 vs Airpods Pro The Sony WF-1000XM4 offers longer battery life than the Apple Airpods Pro, both have Active Noise Cancellation and unlike the Apple Airpods Pro, the Sony WF-1000XM4 supports lossless Hi-Ress Audio audio.

Does the Sony WF-1000XM4 support Active Noise Cancellation? Yes, the Sony WF-1000XM4 does support Active Noise Cancellation.

What is the Sony WF-1000XM4 IP rating? The Sony WF-1000XM4 IP rating is IPX4, which means protection from splashing water, no matter the direction

What is the Sony WF-1000XM4 release date? The Sony WF-1000XM4 are expected to be released in June 2021.

via XDA-Dev