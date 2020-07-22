As is often the case, German site Winfuture has gained early access to the specs and marketing information for the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, which they posted today.

Besides the camera improvements, the device features an improved “Real Feel” S-Pen and is optimised for streaming via Microsoft’s xCloud service.

The “Real Feel” S-Pen features a latency of only 9 ms, offering a paper-like writing experience. The device comes with deeper Microsoft integration with automatic synchronization of notes to OneNote.

Besides OneNote integration, the device will also be optimised for Xbox Game Pass and xCloud. With the Xbox Game Pass, more than 90 games should be available on the smartphone via the cloud, making the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra a “portable game console”.

The rumours of laser autofocus and a revised 108-megapixel camera are true, with the camera offering both dual-pixel autofocus and also an integrated a laser-based autofocus system, as well as 5x optical zoom. The front-facing 10-megapixel camera also has dual-pixel autofocus.

The 6.9-inch display is indeed 120 Hz with automatic adjustment, depending on if you are working or playing. The device is the first to ship with Corning’s Gorilla Glass 7.

The battery can be quickcharged to 50 percent of its total capacity of 4500mAh in 30 minutes. The device also features wireless Dex, dual-SIM, 5G and WIFI 6.

The price is believed to be more than 1000 Euros.

Gallery

See the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra full specs below: