A consumer survey has revealed that From Software is currently developing a new game in the Armored Core franchise which has been dormant since 2013.

According to the consumer survey leaked by Resetera user Red Liquorice, this unannounced next instalment to From Software’s longest-running franchise will be set in a “sci-fi world created by Hidetaka Miyazaki” and feature “three-dimensional dynamic action” as well as a “high degree of freedom in customisation.”

In the leaked consumer survey, the game is described as a “TPS (third person shooter) mecha action title that lets you move around an overwhelmingly scaled map that represents a unique sci-fi world with dynamic mech action. You will face strong enemies and fierce battles both long and short range using guns and blades.”

In the game, “the government, corporations, cultists, and unknown mercenaries,” are all fighting over an unknown substance called “Melange,” which has the power to “dramatically advance human society.”

While only this synopsis was available for a time, screenshots of this unannounced title have since leaked, however, they’re unfortunately distorted due to unique ID watermarks which have had to be obfuscated.

Screenshots of the upcoming Armored Core game from the consumer survey by FromSoftware. Source: https://t.co/rn0fLxrjJQ pic.twitter.com/rAKWGwS0Pt — Mordecai (@EldenRingUpdate) January 10, 2022

It’s currently unclear just when this From Software’s next Armored Core game may be released, or even announced, as the project is being kept under lock and key for now.

From Software’s next game, Elden Ring, is currently poised to release on the 25th of February for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.