Elden Ring director Hidetaka Miyazaki has stated that From Software’s graphical team felt additional pressure to make the game look good following Bluepoint Games’ Demon’s Souls remake.

In the latest issue of Edge Magazine, as transcribed by VGC, Miyazaki said that “I’m pretty sure our graphics-creation staff felt that pressure more than anyone else,” when asked if the quality of the Demon’s Souls remake put additional pressure on the From Software team.

From Software understandably won’t want to be shown up by another developer, but in the interview, Miyazaki confessed that “not just with Elden Ring, but with all the games we make. Graphical fidelity is not something we put as the top priority.”

Miyazaki went on to explain that “what we ask for on the graphics side depends on the systems and requirements of the game itself, and it takes less priority compared to the other elements of development,” so their games might not always look as good as others comparatively.

“This is always an area where I feel a little bit apologetic towards my graphics team because I know they work extremely hard,” Miyazaki continued. “They’ve worked extremely hard on Elden Ring – our graphics-systems team and our programmers have been pushing a lot of new features to create the best-looking games we’ve ever made.”

Later in the interview, Miyazaki revealed that despite the game’s influence, he hasn’t played Bluepoint Games‘ Demon’s Sous remaster himself as he doesn’t like revisiting his past creations.

“It brings up a lot of old emotions, a lot of old memories, and this gets a little bit overwhelming, and it doesn’t feel like playing any more. So I have not played the Demon’s remake, but I am very glad to see it get this fresh look, these brand-new current-gen graphics.”