Microsoft ended support for Windows 7 on 14th January and since they Windows 7 users have been facing issues with their OS. While Microsoft has recommended users to switch to Windows 10, there are still millions of Windows 7 users worldwide.

After Microsoft assured users they will fix the black wallpaper bug, it looks like Microsoft might have to go back and fix another bug on Windows 7. According to users on various tech forums, a new shutdown bug is preventing users from shutting down or rebooting their Windows 7

PCs. Fortunately, there are multiple workarounds that have been shared on Reddit. If you’re facing this issue then head below to check out the workaround for the problem.

Create another admin account.

Log into that account (or another admin account that was already on the system).

Log back into the default admin account.

Shut down or reboot normally.

Another workaround was published by anti-virus manufacturer Quick Heal. This is more of a permanent workaround but is still unofficial and not confirmed by Microsoft.

Press Windows+R to open the Run window.

Type gpedit.msc and press Enter.

In the Group Policy Editor window go to: Computer Configuration > Windows Settings > Security Settings > Local Policies > Security Options.

In the right panel of the Security Options option, search and double-click on “User Account Control: Run all administrators in Admin Approval Mode.”

In the new window, select Enable.

Reopen the Run window, but this time type “gpupdate /force” and press Enter. This will update all group policies.

Restart or shut down your system normally.

In the support article, Quick Heal mentioned that the bug could have been caused by issues with the UAC.

There are distinct policies governing ‘UAC’ behavior, one for built-in Administrator account while another is for all other administrative users. By default, built-in Administrator account is not affected by ‘UAC’, while all other administrative users are; thus, it’s possible for an administrative user (different from the built-it Administrator) to not get administrative rights, even if it’s a member of Administrator’s group.

Again, this is not the official statement from Microsoft and is purely speculation. Microsoft is yet to address or comment on the issue. It will be interesting to see if Microsoft decides to fix the shutdown bug considering that Windows 7 has reached the end of life. While we don’t recommend users sticking to an outdated version of Windows if you’re planning to stay on Windows 7 then make sure to check out our tips to keep yourself safe on Windows 7.