Huawei is expected to launch the Huawei P50 Pro in the near future, and today OnLeaks have given us an early look at the device.

The most striking design feature of the handset is a very large camera module, and we can only wonder what camera magic Huawei is hiding underneath.

The device is otherwise quite conventional.

Gallery

The device features a:

Glass rear panel

Metal frame with flat-edged top and bottom

159 x 73 x 8.6mm (10.3mm with the rear camera bump)

6.6-inch display with slightly curved edges

Centred single punch-hole selfie camera

Extremely thin bezels

Slim chin

Under display fingerprint sensor

Dual speakers on the top and bottom frame

IR blaster.

Huawei is expected to launch the Huawei P50 Pro towards the end of the month, so we should soon see of this design is accurate.