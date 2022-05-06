Spice up your weekend with these Free Play Days games available for Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members until Sunday, May 8 at 11:59 p.m. PDT. Here they are:

Call of the Sea

Standard Edition at 40% off

This award-winning first-person puzzle game will put you in the position of Nora, a charming woman in search of her missing husband. Set in 1934, Nora embarked on a journey across the ocean following the trail of her husband’s expedition and ended up on a lush nameless island paradise that used to flourish with its inhabitants. Now, the lost civilization seems to hold the secret of Nora’s whereabouts. It is your time to explore the tropical island featuring fantastic sights, abandoned ruins, and occult mysteries. As you investigate the clues left by a previous voyage and solve a variety of clever puzzles, the story-driven adventure game will take you on the path of suspense and surreal surprises.

Sid Meier’s Civilization VI

Standard Edition at 70% off

Anthology Upgrade Bundle at 50% off

Sid Meier’s Civilization VI is a legendary turn-based strategy game that will test your ability as a leader who can build an empire that can stand the test of time. You can play as one of 24 different leaders from various countries around the world and throughout history. Be Cleopatra of Egypt to establish an empire of lucrative trade routes or Hojo Tokimune of Japan to develop a powerhouse of culture. Select your characters well, as all of them have their own unique abilities, units, and infrastructure in their quest for victory.

Overcooked! All You Can Eat

Standard Edition

Are you ready to cook the best meals again? Overcooked! All You Can Eat is here again to let you experience the pressure and challenge of cooking in the most unfriendly and unsafe environments for chefs. Try your best to cook different meals while simultaneously accomplishing other kitchen-related tasks. Do all these things while navigating your kitchen set in the most unexpected places.