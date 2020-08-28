Free Hitman 3 next-gen upgrade only available for digital customers

Developer IO Interactive will be providing free next-gen upgrades for their upcoming Hitman 3, but only for digital customers.

The Hitman 3 developer revealed that there are currently only plans for digital upgrades for their upcoming stealth assassin game.

This means that those who purchase a digital license to play the game on PlayStation 4 or Xbox One will get a free upgrade for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X respectively.

This isn’t a perfect next-gen upgrade path, but it is at least better than the confusing kerfuffle that is Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’s convoluted upgrade scheme for bridging the generation.

Hitman 3 launches on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PC, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 next year. Check out the trailer below: