Square Enix has just released the long-anticipated free Final Fantasy 7 Demo for PlayStation 4 owners.

The demo, which allows customers to try out the colossal RPG remake before the game’s April 10th release date, will be free to download on PlayStation 4.

Available to download now from the PlayStation Store, the free demo will give players the chance to experience the game’s iconic opening. Does the Mako Reactor 1 bombing mission feel as epic in modern graphics? Well, since the demo is free you should check it out!

In FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE, players will be drawn into a world where the Shinra Electric Power Company, a shadowy corporation, controls the planet’s very life force. Cloud Strife, a former member of Shinra’s elite SOLDIER unit now turned mercenary, lends his aid to an anti-Shinra organisation calling themselves Avalanche. The first game in the project is set in the city of Midgar, and is a fully standalone gaming experience designed for RPG players that crave unforgettable characters, a powerful story and the ability to choose their style of play with a battle system that merges thrilling real-time action with strategic, command-based combat.

Those who pick up the free Final Fantasy 7 Demo will get an exclusive theme if they download the demo before May 11th, 2020. A free thing for a free thing? Awesome!

While the Final Fantasy 7 Remake demo has leaked before due to some PlayStation Store hackers, the general public hasn’t been able to get their hands on the free trial run of Square’s most anticipated game ever.