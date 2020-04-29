Epic Games has announced that free Epic games on the Epic Games Store will require two-step verification before they are able to be redeemed.

The security method will not be a mandatory practice for every free titled, but will instead be a periodic occurrence to increase security overall.

The update to the Epic Games Store is designed to help encourage Epic Store customers to increase their account security, even if they only use the storefront to grab some free games.

“We understand that this is a minor inconvenience for some, but we want to provide the best possible solutions to protect your Epic account,” Epic explained in an update page.

If you do not have two-factor authentication enabled on your account, you will see the following message when attempting to claim a free game:

“Two Factor Authentication Required Claiming this free game requires you to have Two-Factor Authentication setup on your account. Two-Factor Authentication provides an additional level of security to your Epic Games account and will help prevent unauthorized access.”

Epic is currently offering the co-op game For the King for free on the Epic Games Store this week. With Epic changing free games on the Epic Games Store every Thursday, we’ll have a new free games tomorrow.