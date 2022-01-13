As Epic Games cycles its storefront once more to make another game free, the publisher, developer and generous storefront owner has also announced next weeks free game.

Now that Gods will Fall has rotated out of the free game spotlight, those who tolerate using the Epic Games Store can claim Galactic Civilizations III this week for absolutely nothing until the 20th of January.

Following this, the physics-based puzzle game Relicta will be available to download until the 27th of January before it too is replaced by another, currently unknown, game.

Here’s a little bit about the games you can claim this and next week on the Epic Games Store:

Galactic Civilizations III – Available Today

Build a civilization that will stand the test of time in the largest space-based strategy game ever! Choose from dozens of unique races and make a name for yourself across the galaxy through diplomacy, espionage, technological advances, and more.

Relicta – Available January 20th

Relicta is a first-person physics-based puzzle game where you need to creatively combine magnetism and gravity in order to unravel the secrets of Chandra Base. Alone in the treacherous depths of the Moon, your scientific mind is the only thing that can keep your daughter alive…