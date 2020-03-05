Microsoft announced Surface Duo at their annual Surface event in October of 2019. At the event, the company confirmed that the device will be hitting the markets in holiday 2020. However, a recent report suggested that Microsoft might be launching the Surface Duo earlier than previously announced.

Due to the recent Coronavirus outbreak, Microsoft recommended employees to work from home. Earlier today, Frank Shaw tweeted an image of his makeshift home office and among other things, the image included a Surface Duo. Microsoft has been quiet on the technical details of the device so we don’t know what exactly to expect.

Last week, a video showed a cool peek feature for the device and another video showed the gestures designed specifically for the Surface Duo.

While we don’t have details about the launch, it did make a short appearance in Canada last month. All these leaks are pointing towards an imminent launch. Unfortunately, we have no idea what to expect from the device or the price of the device. However, seeing other foldable phones, it’s safe to assume that it won’t be cheap.