After the recent Microsoft acquisition of Bethesda and the subsequent addition of 13 more Bethesda titles to Xbox Game Pass. Five of those titles are getting the FPS Boost treatment to make them even better.

Writing in an Xbox Wire news post, Will Tuttle, Xbox Wire Editor in Cheif, announced that Dishonored: Definitive Edition, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition, Fallout 4, Fallout 76, and Prey “will all be updated today to enable FPS Boost on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.”

Through partnering with developers, Xbox has been able to “push game engines to render more quickly for a buttery smooth experience beyond what the original game might have delivered due to the capabilities of the hardware at the time.” He went onto explain.

The boost is far from just a marginal improvement, with claims that “gamers can expect to see an increase from 30 fps to nearly 60 fps while enabling FPS Boost,” across the games that FPS boost was added to today.

For Fallout 4 and Fallout 76, FPS boost won’t be automatically enabled due to their graphical fidelity. Since reducing the games resolution is required to get that buttery smooth experience, it’s been left up to Xbox Series X gamers to enable for themselves if they wish.

As part of the March update, you’re now able to see how your enhanced titles are running thanks to the addition of the Compatibility Options button that will allow you to toggle FPS Boost and Auto HDR on or off.