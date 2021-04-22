Announced in a post by Major Nelson today the catalogue of Xbox titles that utilize FPS Boost has expanded with 13 EA titles that come via EA Play.

Twelve of the thirteen titles reach the dizzying heights of 120 fps of the Xbox Series X thanks to the improvements made by FPS Boost. These titles are as follows:

Battlefield 1

Battlefield 4

Battlefield 5

Mirror’s Edge Catalyst

Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville

Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare

Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare 2

Star Wars Battlefront II

Star Wars Battlefront

Titanfall

Titanfall 2

Unravel 2

Unfortunately, Sea of Solitude, the unlucky thirteenth title, has only been pushed to 60fps on both the Xbox Series X and Series S.

FPS Boost won’t automatically be turned on for a selection of the titles, but you can easily turn it on yourself. To achieve these higher framerates, many games have had to sacrifice resolution so the choice has been left up to the user between performance and resolution.

From Titans and Zombies to Soldiers and Plants, every frame counts. FPS Boost is coming to some of your favorite EA games: https://t.co/Ea0RaRmHG8 pic.twitter.com/YiyhYyujRi — Xbox (@Xbox) April 22, 2021

