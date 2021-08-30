Fossil announces Gen 6 smartwatches powered by older Wear OS

Fossil Gen 6 Smartwatches

Fossil today announced its next generation smartwatch lineup. The new Gen 6 smartwatch lineup is powered by the older Wear OS instead of the latest one which Google built along with Samsung. However, Fossil has plans to release Wear OS 3 update to Gen 6 smartwatches in 2022.

Highlights of Fossil Gen 6 smartwatches:

  • Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100+ platform for improved performance.
  • Bluetooth 5: Improved connectivity with boosted data transfer rates and up to 4x range.
  • Features two times faster charging speed. In 30 minutes, your watch can be charged 80%.
  • A new SpO2 sensor that estimates your blood oxygen measurements to give you an idea of how well your body is circulating oxygen.
  • Gen 6 also features a more efficient continuous heart rate tracker with an upgraded sensor that works even better with more accuracy in various situations.
  • The touchscreen dial, rotating home button and 2 configurable power buttons make it easy to customize your dial to match your look or your mood.
  • The always-on display is brighter and features more colors that enable you to embrace your authentic style.
  • Interchangeable watch straps make it easy to wear these Fossil Gen 6 smart watches with any outfit without looking out of place.
  • You can even rock a Gen 6 smartwatch at the pool thanks to its waterproof rating of 3 ATM.

Source: Fossil

