Fossil announces Gen 6 smartwatches powered by older Wear OS

Fossil today announced its next generation smartwatch lineup. The new Gen 6 smartwatch lineup is powered by the older Wear OS instead of the latest one which Google built along with Samsung. However, Fossil has plans to release Wear OS 3 update to Gen 6 smartwatches in 2022.
Highlights of Fossil Gen 6 smartwatches:
- Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100+ platform for improved performance.
- Bluetooth 5: Improved connectivity with boosted data transfer rates and up to 4x range.
- Features two times faster charging speed. In 30 minutes, your watch can be charged 80%.
- A new SpO2 sensor that estimates your blood oxygen measurements to give you an idea of how well your body is circulating oxygen.
- Gen 6 also features a more efficient continuous heart rate tracker with an upgraded sensor that works even better with more accuracy in various situations.
- The touchscreen dial, rotating home button and 2 configurable power buttons make it easy to customize your dial to match your look or your mood.
- The always-on display is brighter and features more colors that enable you to embrace your authentic style.
- Interchangeable watch straps make it easy to wear these Fossil Gen 6 smart watches with any outfit without looking out of place.
- You can even rock a Gen 6 smartwatch at the pool thanks to its waterproof rating of 3 ATM.
Source: Fossil
