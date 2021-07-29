On September 15th, 2021, “Forza Motorsport 7 will reach End of Life status,” Turn 10 have announced, meaning the game, and all of its DLC, will no longer be available for purchase, nor will the game be available on Xbox Game Pass.

Players who already own Forza Motorsport 7 will still be able to download and play the game as normal, with multiplayer features and online services remaining up for now.

If you’ve purchased DLC for the game, however not the base game itself, then you’re in luck, as Turn 10 have announced that you’ll be receiving a token for the game via the Xbox Message Centre, so that you can continue playing the game after it reaches End of Life status.

To give everyone the chance to pick up Forza Motorsport 7 and continue playing it once it’s given End of Life status, the game is currently being heavily discounted with %75 off for the next 48 days, making the price only $9.99.

With Forza Horizon 5 being the surprise Forza game coming this year, it looks like Forza Motorsport fans are going to be left bereft of content for a while until whenever the next Forza Motorsport releases.

When it does release, we’re expecting Forza Motorsport to have phenomenal graphics, including ray tracing, thanks to the next-gen power of the Xbox Series X|S consoles. The next Forza Motorsport game does not yet have a release date.