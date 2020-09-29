Forza Motorsport 7, Brutal Legend and more coming to Game Pass

Xbox Game Pass is seeing some fantastic additions to its library this month with the addition of Doom Eternal, Forza Motorsport 7, Doom Eternal and more.

Check out the new additions below:

Doom Eternal – October 1st | Console/Android

Hell’s armies have invaded Earth. Become the Slayer in an epic single-player campaign to conquer demons across dimensions and stop the final destruction of humanity. The only thing they fear… is you.

Read our review here.

Drake Hollow – October 1st | PC

Team up with friends to build and defend villages of vegetable folk from deadly feral beasts in the blighted world of The Hollow.

Brutal Legend – October 8th | Console

Brütal Legend is an action game from the mind of Tim Schafer. Eddie Riggs, a roadie chosen by the Rock Gods and played by Jack Black, must battle through a heavy metal fantasy world to save humanity and slay demons — using only a broad axe, his guitar Clementine, and an army of metal heads.

Forza Motorsport 7 – October 8th | PC/Console/Android

Forza Motorsport 7 is where Racers, Drifters, Drag Racers, Tuners, and Creators come together in a community devoted to everything automotive. Drive the cars of your dreams, with more than 700 amazing vehicles to choose from. Challenge yourself across 30 famous destinations and 200 Tracks. Experience it all in gorgeous 60fps and native 4K resolution in HDR. Read our Forza Motorsport 7 review here.

Ikenfell – October 8th | PC/Console

A turn-based tactical RPG about a group of troublesome magic students. Use timing mechanics to power your spells and block attacks, explore the twisted halls of a vast magic school, fight challenging monsters and bosses, and uncover dark secrets never meant to be found.