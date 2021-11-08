Creative director Mike Brown has announced that Forza Horizon 5 will feature both American and British sign language options for cinematics.

“From the very beginning of development of Forza Horizon 5, we made it a priority to incorporate accessibility features,” Brown explained in a new Xbox Wire news post.

“We want everyone in the world to be able to experience our game, and with more than an estimated 400 million gamers with disabilities across the globe, it is vital that all players be able to tailor their gameplay in a way that works best for them.”

Thanks to this approach, Playground Games has gone above and beyond with the accessibility options that are present within Forza Horizon 5, This means that, as a step above what games typically offer, Forza Horizon 5 will feature a “picture-in-picture display near the bottom of the screen of an ASL/BSL interpreter during the cinematics in the game.”

Here is a rundown of the other accessibility features available in Forza Horizon 5:

A Game Speed Modification setting that allows gamers to play the game at a reduced speed when playing offline.

High Contrast mode that makes menus and text easier to distinguish for gamers.

Colour Blindness mode that allows players with colour blindness to better visualize game elements.

Subtitle options to change the font size, background opacity, and to highlight key words.

Customizable menu and gameplay font size.

A screen reader narrator that reads text, buttons, and other elements aloud.

Text-to-speech and speech-to-text options.

Ability to disable moving backgrounds.

Notification duration settings.

Forza Horizon 5 is due to launch tomorrow on the 9th of November 2021. Forza Horizon 5 will be available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and via Xbox Game Pass. American sign language and British sign language options will be available “shortly after launch.”