Fortnite has announced that Chapter 2 Season 7 will be coming to a close on September 12th after a brand new live event, Operation: Sky Fire.

In this Operation: Sky Fire live event, players can form teams of up to 16 in order to take down the alien spaceship that’s been hovering over the map throughout this season.

Other than taking down the giant spaceship which has dominating the sky for the season, it’s unclear exactly what this mission will entail, so you’ll just have to be there to find out what you’re doing as you “ infiltrate The Last Reality and put a stop to the Alien’s occupation.”

Alongside the live event to close out the season, Fortnite is also shaking up the gameplay slightly before it ends, as “sensing something big about to happen, Island residents and vending machines have heavily discounted their wares and services.”

Unlike past seasons, Chapter 2 Season 8 has been kept surprisingly under wraps, so we’re not entirely sure what to expect from Fortnite going forwards, but with the season ending so soon, we’ll likely not be waiting for long.

The Mothership's sights are set on the IO's base. Slone has a plan to end the Invasion for good. Are you ready? Prepare for the live event, Operation: Sky Fire on Sep 12 at 4 PM ET.

Players looking to take part in this live event are advised to be available 30 minutes in advance, as this event won’t have replays so you’ll only be able to play it once.

Operation: Sky Fire is due to take place at 4 PM ET / 9 PM BST, on September 12th, so make sure you don’t miss it if you want to send Chapter 2 Season 7 of Fortnite off right.